MILTON-FREEWATER— Shea Kasenga scored twice for visiting College Place as the Hawks handed host McLoughlin a 3-1 loss in a non-league girls soccer match here on Tuesday night.
“That’s why we have preseason, to get better and get ready for league,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said.
The Pioneers had several shots on goal 25 minutes into the match but couldn’t find the net.
The second half opened with College Place scoring the opening goal five minutes in on a rebound shot off of the goalkeeper.
McLoughlin did not stay down for long. The Pioneers scored the equalizing goal 10 minutes later on a shot that went past the outstretched College Place goalkeeper and bounced off of the goal post into the net.
Kasenga then scored two late free kicks, both from more than 20 yards out, to win the game for College Place.
“I have a green team,” Hawks first-year coach Jesse Cruz said. “Not a bad team, just limited. So we have a lot of work to do.”
College Place hosts Royal at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the Hawks’ second game of the season, while the Pioneers to Umatilla at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.