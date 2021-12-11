RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys basketball team suffered back-to-back loss this weekend.
Friday, Dec. 10, saw the Blue Devils
drop a 69-43 decision to defending Mid-Columbia Conference champion Kamiakin in its 2021-22 league opener in the Blue Devil gym.
Diego Jaques led Wa-Hi with 20 points. The senior guard has scored 20 points or more in each of the Blue Devils' first four games.
Teammate and fellow guard Dillon Wasser added 13 points for Wa-Hi.
The teams battled on even terms in the opening quarter. Wasser and Jaques scored six and five points, respectively, and Cohen Ocanaz - making his first start of the season - contributed a 3-point field goal.
Quarter one ended with the scored tied 14-14.
The Blue Devils managed just one field goal in the second quarter - a Jaques trey. Jaques and Camden McCollaugh both made two free throws in the period.
Wa-Hi trailed 31-21 at halftime.
Kamiakin extended its lead in the third quarter. The Braves - who drained 10 3's in the game - got one apiece from Fabian Hernandez, Peter Dress, and Ethan Riley in the period and led 46-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Six-foot-8 center Tyler Bilodeau, limited to just one field goal through three quarters, scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth frame to lead a 23-point effort by the Braves.
Jaques completed his night's work with seven points in the fourth quarter on a 3 and four made free throws.
The Blue Devils, who entered the night shooting just 49 percent from the free throw line, cashed in eight of nine opportunities on Friday.
Back at here Saturday, the Blue Devils held Richland without a fourth-quarter field goal during their Mid-Columbia Conference matchup in Art Dawald Gym Saturday night.
But the host Bombers got out of the gate quickly, built a 21-6 lead after one quarter, and held off the pesky Blue Devils, 57-49.
Wa-Hi is 0-2 in the MCC and 1-4 overall after suffering its fourth straight loss.
Josh Woodard connected on a trio of 3-point field goal tries and fellow guard Twazae Gladney added six points in period one that helped fashion the first-quarter advantage.
Daniel Coram provided the Blue Devils with a spark off the bench in the second quarter. Coram scored seven points on a trey and four free throws that kept Wa-Hi within shouting distance at the halftime break, 36-24.
The Bombers edged their lead up in the third quarter. Gladney scored eight points in the period and Richland led by 13, 52-39, going to the fourth quarter.
Wa-Hi guard Diego Jaques, who scored a team-high 15 points, tossed in 11 in the third quarter to keep the Blue Devils in contention.
The Blue Devils got to within six, 52-46, midway through the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer.
Gladney scored a game-high 21 points for the Bombers. He was one of three Bombers in double figures.
Jaques paced the Blue Devils with 15 points. McCollaugh added 10 and Coram ended the game with nine points.
Wa-Hi hosts Southridge next Friday.
