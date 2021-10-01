Kamiakin handed Walla Walla High School's varsity volleyball team its first loss of the season here Thursday, Sept. 30, taking their Mid-Columbia Conference match in four sets. The scores were 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
"As a team, getting your first loss of the season is always tough," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Kamiakin is a great team, and we knew we would have to bring our A game to win. Unfortunately, we brought our B game tonight."
The Blue Devils (6-1 record) look to bounce back Tuesday night when they host Richland starting at 7 p.m.
Despite falling to Kamiakin, they had several strong performances.
Jade Ilaoa finished the match with 16 kills, 16 digs and four aces, Eden Glaus had 10 kills, five digs and an ace, and Mya Wood had 13 digs and an ace.
Emma McGuire added five kills and seven digs, Becky Merca had 33 assists, an ace and six digs, and Lauryn Bergevin was good for two aces and four digs.
But after they won the first set, Kamiakin took over.
"Our main struggle this season has been consistency, and it finally bit us," Dove said. "Kamiakin took full advantage and played extremely well. They were very aggressive offensively and kept us on our heels."
Only halfway through this season now, the Blue Devils understand they are far from done.
"Although we lost, it doesn’t take anything away from how hard our girls have worked this season to have a 6-1 record," Dove said. "Tonight was a learning experience for us. We’ll be back."
