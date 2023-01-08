Walla Walla High School led Kamiakin 15-11 late in the first quarter of its Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Blue Devil gym.
But the Braves got the final basket of the period and scored 20 points in the second quarter to open up a 33-20 lead at halftime on their way to a 63-51 victory.
Wa-Hi is now 4-2 in conference play and 5-4 overall.
Miriam Hutchens, who scored a game-high 17 points, had seven in the first quarter to aid the Blue Devils' early momentum.
But Wa-Hi mustered just two field goals and five points in the second quarter.
Hutchens added six more points in the third quarter and ended her night with four points in the final period.
Cami Martin also reached double figures for the Blue Devils with 15 points and scored eight of Wa-HI's 19 points in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Kennewick.
