Why not us.”
“Tacoma Dome on three...one, two, three...TACOMA DOME!”
Words that served as battle and rallying cries for the 2003 Jubilee Christian Academy football team.
Allyn Griffin, who served as JCA’s head coach from 2000-07, said the former phrase was inspired by rival Prescott — which forged a deep postseason run in 2002.
The thought of Jubilee duplicating its foe’s feat seemed unrealistic to many, Griffin said.
“The expectations would have been low for anybody on the outside looking in,” Griffin said. “The expectation was to be .500 or less. The prognosticators put us at the back of the pack.
“We got new guys every year,” Griffin said, “but we thought we could do well.”
The Warriors often practiced three times a day during pre-season training camp, Griffin said. They drew inspiration for the upcoming campaign when they traveled to the Seattle Seahawks’ pre-season training facility in Cheney.
“We were able to spend time with coach (Mike) Holmgren and (running back) Shaun Alexander,” Griffin said. “We were able to see how they went about transitions from one drill to another. It was a good place to start.”
Having everyone returning from 2002 further fueled Griffin’s optimism. The roster featured quarterback Derrick Moore, “a tremendous athlete and converted basketball player,” Griffin said.
Marcus Parks (running back/linebacker), Orlando Thomas (defensive end), Justin Parks (running back/defensive tackle) and Tanner Goforth (wide receiver/end) factored into the possible winning equation as well, Griffin said.
Doyle Turner (center) returned to bolster the offensive line. Fellow trenchmen were Justin Parks, Blain Gilbert, and Joe Cossette, Griffin said.
The prospect of a special season was first sensed in week two when the Warriors steamed past Easton in Thorp, Griffin said.
“That’s when we realized that we had so much speed,” Griffin said. “The guys were so instinctive. We realized we were pretty good and had an opportunity to do something.”
As the regular season continued, Jubilee began to “beat teams we usually didn’t beat,” Griffin said, i.e., Tri-Cities Prep and Prescott.
“We were in control,” Griffin said. “We played hard and worked hard to get better. We started winning games in conference. We believed we had a team that could go deep.”
As the postseason approached, Griffin said he was concerned because “I didn’t know a lot about the teams on the other side of the state.”
Victories over Lake Quinault (52-0) and Clallam Bay (30-6) on the turf of Kennewick’s Lampson Stadium helped ease the anxiety.
“We had to fundraise and get turf shoes for the guys,” Griffin said. “When the shoes arrived, it was so exciting. It created another level of energy. The guys had never played on turf.
“The environment was amazing,” Griffin said. “There was a lot of energy in the school and around the team.”
Speed and lessons learned from rival coaches, including Touchet’s Wayne Dickey, were among the critical components in the Warriors’ drive to the Class B-8 championship game, Griffin said.
“A key was how we could get to the edge,” Griffin said. “When they bought in, we were more than confident. It made it understood we were going to be OK.”
Jubilee Christian’s quest for a state title ended in disappointing fashion with a 60-20 loss to perennial power Lacrosse-Washtucna.
“They were the more experienced team,” Griffin said. “They were strong. Our guys were happy with just being there.”
And happy with a season’s worth of memories.
“It was an amazing journey for us,” Griffin said. “The accomplishment for them was even greater. They’ll never forget it and I’ll never forget it.
“It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get there, but we did it.”