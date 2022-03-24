COLLEGE PLACE — Joel Ochoa scored twice while Axel Escalante tallied another goal in the first half for College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team Thursday, March 24, and the Hawks held off Warden for a 3-2 victory.
The Hawks improved their records to 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the South Central Athletic Conference.
"The first 20 minutes were one-way traffic," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "We had nice build up, then sharp passes to release the forwards. It was one of those days where everything was rushed with lots of passes to their goalkeeper or putting the ball wide or over the top.
"Ezequiel Martinez was outstanding in his calm and almost effortless control of his side of the defense. Two goals from Joel Ochoa and one from Axel finished the scoring."
The Hawks are scheduled to next play Saturday, March 26, at Mabton.
