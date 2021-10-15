ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's boys cross country team had Jio Herrera and Joshua Courtney placing first and second respectively while besting all other squads here Thursday, Oct. 14, in the South Central Athletic Conference meet at Royal City Golf Course.

The boys victory highlighted a successful day for the College Place program, which also had quality performances in the girls race with Lauren Green finishing on the heels of the top five.

But the boys also had Jacob Courtney and Azaiah Garcia placing sixth and eight respectively out of 83, and Conner Hawkins (14th), Max Wilwand (17th), Eli Durand (18th), Daman Burgener (20th), Zeke Durand (21st) and Isaiah Hawks (23rd) all followed soon.

"Today showed our quality and depth on the boys side," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "The boys are just coming off of a big training block, so now we’ll start to see their legs get recovered and ready for our final push towards a district championship and top 10 finish at state. Those have been their goals all season."

The Hawks next wrap up their regular season Thursday in Wapato, Wash.

In addition to the boys, College Place girls also look to finish strong.

"The girls team ended up fourth overall today," coach Durand said, "but hopefully will bounce back from some illness and bumps in the road to compete for a top three spot at districts in two weeks."

