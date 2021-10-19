Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team held off Hermiston for a 3-2 win here Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Paige Harvey, Lilah McGill and Jazlyn Martinez each scored a goal for the Blue Devils (6-9 record), who are in sixth place with the Mid-Columbia Conference playing it final week of the regular season.

The Blue Devils will wrap up their regular season Thursday night at Kennewick, with action scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Districts start Oct. 26.

Harvey put the Blue Devils up 1-0 on Hermiston, with an assist from teammate Marlee Boyd, before McGill doubled their lead.

Hermiston would rally to make it a 2-1 game, but Martinez added an insurance goal that proved to be the difference.

The Blue Devils also honored their eight seniors, possibly playing on the Wa-Hi pitch for the last time. They included Harvey, Talia Billingsley, Mikailyn O'Dell, Emily Smith, Crystal Kelly, Abigail Lopez, Jennifer Huntsman and Kaitlynn Beuck

“They have given so much to this program and will truly be missed," Walla Walla High School Girls' Soccer tweeted afterwards. "Thank you for everything!”

