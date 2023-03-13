Walla Walla High School has turned over the keys for its spring fastpitch softball program to Jason Postlewait as the new head varsity coach.
Postlewait now leads the Blue Devils with the upcoming retirement of Arch McHie at the end of the 2022-23 school year. A longtime agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser, McHie had also been the varsity fastpitch softball head coach the last seven years.
The 2022 season, which turned out to be his last, saw the Blue Devils place second in the state. Their coaching staff, alongside McHie, included Postlewait as an assistant.
Now being the one in charge, Postlewait got the 2023 Blue Devils season officially underway Feb. 27 with the start of preseason practices.
"It's an honor," Postlewait said. "Getting to coach with Arch has really been fun and a huge learning experience.
"Hopefully we'll continue where we left off."
The rest of the coaches from last year are slated to return.
Postlewait welcomes back Kaylee (Brown) Breland, Tarynn Pedroza, Harlee Shaeffer and Scott Aichele.
Breland, who starred across town while playing 2013-17 at DeSales Catholic High School, assumes the role of Wa-Hi varsity assistant coach after volunteering last year.
"She was one of my players over at DeSales High School when I was coaching over there for a while, and then she went on to pitch in college (at Corban University) and then came back here," Postlewait said. "When she came back we made sure we snatched her as quick as we could, because she's a very bright woman and very good at what she does."
Pedroza, Shaeffer and Aichele deserve a lot of credit for keeping varsity competitive every year.
They have been responsible for the growth and development of less experienced players on junior varsity and the C-team.
"All three work really well together and get the girls ready to come up (to varsity)," Postlewait said. "They're teaching the girls there what it takes and what they're supposed to be doing. You see the improvements all the time."
Postlewait thanks McHie for passing along a program that replenishes its talent pool every year. He feels they are in position to be optimistic about not only this season but several more down the road.
He likens it to his own high school playing days, 1988-92 at DeSales with Kim Cox as both the baseball and football coach.
Cox was in the midst of a stellar DeSales coaching tenure that would eventually get him inducted into the state Hall of Fame before he was done.
By the time Cox stepped aside in 2015 after 34 years, he had seen 24 of his baseball teams advance all the way to a state championship final with 19 finishing on top.
Meanwhile, also being the head football coach periodically, seven of his gridiron squads went the title game. Three were victorious.
Postlewait was a freshman in the spring of '89 when DeSales won its first state championship in baseball, and his senior year opened with the first football crown in school history before ending with another baseball title. They had placed second the previous spring.
Cox was engineering more than a winning team each season, but a factory that resulted in the seemingly endless DeSales dynasty. The '92 baseball team, which included Postlewait playing as a senior, won the first of 14 state titles in a 15-year span. The exception still made it to the semifinals.
Postlewait feels he is inheriting similar operations from McHie.
"It's been very successful for that reason," Postlewait said. "They teach each other what it takes to win. There's not a lot of selfishness that goes on with that, which is rare and very much appreciated."
Postlewait also credits both Cox and McHie for being role models of character.
Their teams may have been successful, but they also understood it was no one-man show.
"The whole thing was about the kids," Postlewait said. "It has nothing to do with them, and that's a big deal.
"People get lost in that sometimes."
A thrill comes for Postlewait in picking up the torch.
Postlewait looks to follow in the footsteps of McHie, who the Mid-Columbia Conference named its Coach of the Year three times (2016, '21, '22).
"With all the work he's done in with the FFA and (Associated Student Body) and all the stuff he's been involved in, there's a plethora of kids around this area and outside of this area that I think really benefited from having him as a mentor.
"If I can be half that successful, I'll be excited."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.