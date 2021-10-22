LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Jake Humphrey rushed for three touchdowns and more than 250 yards on 25 carries for Walla Walla High School’s varsity football team here Friday, Oct. 22, and the Blue Devils crushed Ridgeline High in their 46-0 victory.
Drew Humphrey gave the Blue Devils (3-5 record) two more touchdowns on long receptions, quarterback Zack Wood added another on a keeper, and teammate Erich Kragger applied the finishing touches in the closing minutes when he returned a Ridgeline fumble just outside the Wa-Hi end zone the length of the field to pay dirt.
The Blue Devils defense recorded its second shutout of the season, the other coming back on Week 3 with their 55-0 rout of Hanford.
“Overall, we did what we had to do to win,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “Winning is fun, and these student-athletes deserve success.”
Ridgeline found itself in a 33-0 hole by halftime here.
“We had a very good first half, all the way around,” Lupfer said. “We executed our offense, defense and special teams to a T.”
They will next play Thursday night, wrapping up their regular season with a big Mid-Columbia Conference showdown at Southridge, action scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils have an edge over Southridge for the league’s last remaining seed to the postseason district 3A playoffs, and a victory would clinch it.
They will have a short week of preparation, but they look to build off the big win here.
Consistency is important.
“We played too sloppy and had too many penalties in the second half,” Lupfer said.
But the Blue Devils are excited.
“On to Southridge,” Lupfer said.
