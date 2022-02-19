TACOMA — Jake Humphrey placed second at state for Walla Walla High School's wrestling team, highlighting the performances of multiple Blue Devils and Pomeroy kids competing Feb. 18-19 in the double-elimination tournaments of Mat Classic XXXIII inside the Tacoma Dome.
Wa-Hi had Jake Humphrey, Mateo Caso, Drew Humphrey and Carter O'Dell battling in the various Class 3A boys weight classes, as well as Kylie-May Kemp in a girls bracket.
Jake Humphrey battled the 170-pound weight class, winning three of his four matches. He tallied a pair of technical falls, outscoring his opponents a combined 32-1, and then made a second-period pin before wind up second in the championship match.
Caso placed third in the 145-pound weight class, winning four of his five matches. He made the semifinals on a first-period pin and an overtime takedown, and then after a scoring decision dropped him to consolations, Caso made the most of his second chance as he was victorious the rest of the way.
"One heck of a performance out of both Mateo and Jake," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said. "Mateo showed his true grit by battling back to third place after his semi finals loss. Jake wrestled an amazing tournament and has had an incredible career. He’s never been pinned. I’m excited to watch the men that these guys become. They are very special people."
Drew Humphrey and Carter O'Dell followed similar routes in 152.
Humphrey won three of his five matches. He took his first-round match with a 14-0 major decision before a pin in the final second of the second period bumped his to the consolation bracket, but he then advanced with back-to-back pins in the opening minute before his day ended.
O'Dell meanwhile won two of his four matches. He pinned his first-round opponent 34 seconds into their match before a loss bumped him to the consolation bracket, and then bounced back with a third-period pin before his season ended.
Kemp started her day in the girls 120 with a first-period pin, but then a third-period fall bumped her to consolations where her season ended on a 10-8 scoring decision.
As for Pomeroy, among the smaller schools of 1B/2B, both Curtis Winona and senior Braedyn White competed in separate weight classes.
Winona won one of three matches in 170. After slipping to the consolation bracket on a scoring decision, he tallied a 13-1 victory before dropping a battle in the semifinals for third place.
White went on a similar path in 182. Following a setback in the opening round, he took his consolation quarterfinal on a technical fall before finishing in the semis.
"Both came up a match short of placing in the top four of their weight classes after going 1-2," Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "They wrestled their guts out against some stiff competition, but came up short of the podium.
"Curtis Winona lost his first round match 7-0 and then rallied to beat (Bayron) Rodriguez of Toledo, 13-1. Curtis handled him the entire match and was relentless in his attack. His next match didn’t go as well losing another hard fought match, 7-0.
"Curtis is a great kid and works hard, we expect big things from him next season.
"Braedyn White capped off his career with his third appearance at the Mat Classic.
"Braedyn dropped to 0-1 after the first round losing to a very tough kid from Forks. He absolutely put a hurting on (Marcus) Beck from Kalama winning by tech fall 16-0. The next round didn’t go as well with him losing to Sam Schneider, 8-0, to finish his season.
"Braedyn has had a good run and a great high school career that he should be proud of."
