Jack Lesko scored 23 points, leading DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team Saturday, Feb. 12, in its 59-33 district championship semifinal victory over Tekoa-Rosalia.
The Irish (19-3 record) also had Frankie Worden adding 15 points.
"The boys had a great week of preparation to put us in position to go win a district championship," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "The effort tonight was probably the best I have seen out of us this season.
"We kept Tekoa really off balance with our defensive pressure and then made them pay in transition.
The Irish next play Friday, Feb. 18, in Dayton against Sunnyside Christian for the district crown with the opening tip off at 6:45 p.m.
"I couldn't be happier for this group of kids, they have worked hard to execute our game plan week in and week out," Wood said. "I'm confident they will do the same this week and we will be ready for a rematch with Sunnyside Christian."
