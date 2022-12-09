TOUCHET — DeSales head coach Wyatt Withers hopes that speed will ultimately become the stylistic signature of his Irish squad.
But slow and steady got it done for DeSales in a 50-23 victory — its first of the season — over Touchet in the Southeast 1B Grape Division girls basketball opener for both teams here Thursday, Dec. 8.
And that was just fine by Withers.
“It was nice to see us come down, run our offense and run an offensive concept,” he said. “We’d like to push the ball as part of our identity. We want to work on playing with some speed, and we saw glimpses tonight. It’s all about recognizing opportunities. This was a good first step.”
Or stomp, when it comes to the impact of Irish post Morgan Thomas. Equally unstoppable from 3-point range or under the shadow of the cup, the 5-foot-11 senior nearly outscored the plucky, short-handed Redhawks on her own.
Thomas had clocked a double-double just 13 minutes and nine seconds into the game, and finished with 21 points and 21 rebounds, including seven on offense. She purloined three steals for good measure.
“Morgan was definitely a presence, inside and out,” said Withers. “She really frustrated them posting up and when she was outside, she hit those shots, too.”
Sophomore guard Heidi Scott added 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot for DeSales (1-2, 1-0 in league), and her senior backcourt mate, Emmalyne Jimenez, added six points and six steals.
The Redhawks (0-1) suit just seven players on varsity, and played with only six for the final two-and-a-half quarters when senior Tanya Luna left the game with an injury at the 5:42 mark of the second.
Even so, they mustered a strong defensive quarter coming out of the break, holding DeSales to 10 points in the third.
They also showed glimpses of a promising future: sophomores Diana Rincon and Marielle Mendoza. Rincon, a power forward, had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Mendoza, a point guard, knocked down a team-high 13 points; the two 10th-graders accounted for 87 percent of Touchet’s scoring.
“I like that we showed a bit of aggression on defense in the second half,” Redhawks head coach Marshall Byerly said. “Losing Tanya Luna was not great. But our two sophomores continue to learn and gain experience. Our two other seniors (Emily Hilbert and Mackenzie Forbes) are doing their best. Compared to where we were at this time last year, we’re miles ahead.”
Touchet (0-1) crept to within 14 points of the visitors twice in the third quarter, once on a Rincon bucket midway through the stanza and again on Mendoza’s fast-break conversion with 1:52 to go.
But Scott had a basket and Thomas swished a 3 to close the quarter, and the Irish hit their first five field goal attempts of the fourth period to complete a 16-0 finishing kick.
DeSales controlled the game by dominating the paint, where it enjoyed a 40-22 rebounding advantage and allowed just seven Touchet baskets inside the 3-point line.
Withers was especially pleased with the decision making and decisiveness of Scott.
“She really recognized opportunities to run,” he said. “She’s starting to see when it is time to take off.
“It was nice to open league play with a win.”
