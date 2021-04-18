POMEROY — DeSales won the opening game of a baseball twin bill with Pomeroy on Saturday, April 17, 15-5, before the Pirates edged the Irish in the nightcap, 16-14.
In the first game, DeSales starter Ryan Chase went 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine and giving up three hits and walking just one Pirate batter.
In the nightcap, DeSales' Remy Acreo went 3-for-3 at the plate and walked twice.
"Ryan Chase was once again dominate on the mound for us," Irish coach Keith Woelber said. "Every time Ryan steps on the mound I’m confident we will be successful. Ryan is a kid who’s been around the game and understands what to do in every situation.
"Game two was a hard-fought battle for both teams," he said. "Pomeroy put up seven runs in the first two innings and I told our kids to just keep chipping away. They showed that never-give-up attitude and I am proud of the way they battled.
"Pomeroy has a great ball club and I expected our games to be a battle," Woelber said. "It’s good to see both our teams in a close ball game to see how they handle certain situations. We (DeSales) take on Sunnyside Christian on Tuesday at our home field. It’s our final home game for our kids, so it will be an exciting day!"