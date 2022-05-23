DeSales' Ryan Chase was named Southeast 1B District 9 baseball Player of the Year following the tournament.
Irish coach Keith Woelber also shared Coach of the Year honors with Liberty Christian's Brett Mooney.
On the SE1B District 9 baseball all-opponent team, DeSales senior Chase was named to the team at pitcher/catcher, junior Joe Baffney made the team at shortstop/pitcher, and freshman Sal Sisk is on the team at pitcher/shortstop.
Pomeroy junior Trevin Kimble also was named to the team at catcher/pitcher.
