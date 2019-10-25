BURBANK, Wash. — Senior Emily Ness led DeSales with 14 assists here Thursday night as she closed out her prep volleyball career in an Irish uniform.
"Emily played strong all year and finished with a good performance," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "As the leader of our team, she will be missed."
Ness' effort, however, was not strong enough to avert another DeSales defeat as the Irish finished their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference campaign with a 25-20, 25-15, 26-24 loss to Columbia High.
The final setback left the Irish with a 1-7 record in league play and a 2-14 mark overall.
"It was a bit disappointing to end the season with a loss," Ruthven said. "But the ladies fought hard and showed their competitiveness.
"The season was one of growth," Ruthven added. "And with only one season, the future looks bright."
Junior Katie Hermann put up a team-leading eight digs for DeSales. Sophomore Maddie Wahl served four aces and contributed two kills. And freshman Tayle' Mooney led the team with seven aces and six kills.
Burbank evened its league record at 4-4 and improved to 7-9 overall. The Coyotes finished fifth in the final EWAC standings.