MILTON-FREEWATER —DeSales' girls pulled away from McLoughlin early in a non-league basketball contest here on Wednesday, and took home a 39-26 victory.
"We are all about how well we play at the defensive end," DeSales coach Tim Duncan said. "I thought we played really well on the defensive end.
"We have been working on the offensive end, and we're going to continue to do that."
"I thought they did pretty good job with (ball handling)," Mac-Hi coach Chris Bryant said. "We were not able to get inside, and that is one of our strengths."
Daniela Angel started the game off right for Mac-Hi with a block, and she then found Courtney Breeding on the fast break for the first points of the game.
Maddie Wahl then hit the Irish's first basket with a 3-pointer for DeSales' first lead.
After the Irish's Lucia Skaarup hit another 3-pointer, Mac-Hi went on a 4-0 run to tie up the game.
DeSales then ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run to reclaim the lead at 10-6 after the opening eight minutes.
DeSales' Morgan Thomas hit a layup to start the scoring almost two minutes into the second quarter.
Thomas then hit a trey to extend the Irish lead to nine.
Angel hit Mac-Hi's first basket of the second quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by a layup, as DeSales went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line during the run.
The teams then traded a couple of baskets as the Irish took a 22-13 advantage to halftime.
Mac-Hi's Emma Leber drew a foul below the basket for the first action of the second half, and Kylie Reichert scored the first points of the half from behind the arc for the Pioneers.
Kenna Buratto sunk a 3-pointer of her own to open second-half scoring for the Irish.
Both teams then went cold, and DeSales led 26-16 into the fourth.
Angel hit a 3-pointer for Mac-Hi to start the fourth quarter before Thomas got a layup, plus a free throw, on the following possession.
Leber picked off an Irish pass and went for a layup as Mac-Hi's full court press flustered DeSales, but Buratto sunk a trey to extend the Irish lead to 13.
Mac-Hi gained some momentum on the defensive end as the Pioneers forced turnovers and steals, but they were unable to convert on offense as time winded down.
DeSales goes to Columbia-Burbank for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference game on Friday, and then has a non-leaguer at Granger on Saturday.
Mac-Hi heads to La Grande on Friday.
DeSales 39 Mac-Hi 26
DESALES (39) — Thomas 12, Arceo 8, Buratto 6, Skaarup 6, Wahl 5, Hermann 2.
MCLOUGHLIN (26) — Angel 12, Leber 6, Breeding 5, Reichert 3.
DeSales;10;12;;4;13;—;39
Mac-Hi;6;7;3;10;—;26
3-pt field goals — DeS 7 (Buratto 2, Skaarup 2, Thomas 2), Mac-Hi 4 (Angel 2). Fouls — DeS 5, Mac-Hi 11. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — DeS 34 (Thomas 11), Mac-Hi 28 (Garcia 7). Turnovers — DeS 20, Mac-Hi 18. Assists — DeS 10 (Buratto 7), Mac-Hi 4 (Reichert 2).