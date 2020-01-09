DeSales' girls hosted Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Walla Walla Valley Academy on Thursday, and the Irish changed up their game to garner a 45-29 victory.
"We couldn't get anything generated offensively," DeSales coach Tim Duncan said. "We put some pressure on them in the second half and got some easy shots. (This game) was the definition of an ugly win."
Despite the defeat, WWVA coach Martin Heredia was proud at the effort of his girls.
"(It was a) team effort, they all kind of surprised me," Heredia said. "We were down. I thought we were going to come back, but it kind of slipped out of our hands there at the end."
Joslin Higgins' jumper put the Knights up early, and Morgan Thomas scored from under the basket with two and a half minutes left in the first quarter to put the Irish on the board, and WWVA led after the opening eight minutes, 8-4.
In the second period, DeSales' Kenna Buratto hit a 3-pointer to make it an 8-7 game, and Buratto then fed Thomas for a layin to give the Irish their first lead.
The teams then traded leads, with Rylee King's putback lifting the Knights before DeSales' Thomas and Lesley Arceo hit treys in the final 30 seconds of the first half to give the Irish at 17-12 lead into the locker rooms.
Rylee King used her height advantage to get an offensive rebounds and a putback for Walla Walla.
In the second half, DeSales implemented a full court press, which kept the Knights in their half of the court for a good portion of the first 2:30 of the half.
Arceo got a steal, then passed the ball to Thomas to hit another 3-point shot to give the Irish the first double digit lead of the game.
The Knights then stepped up their defense and clawed back to start the fourth quarter down 30-23.
Thomas continued her big night from beyond the arch, nailing a 3 after King scored a putback for WWVA to start the fourth.
But DeSales held onto its lead for the 45-29 win.
The Knights host Tri-Cities Prep in an EWAC game on Saturday, while the Irish host Mabton tonight.
WWVA 29 Desales 45
WWVA (29) — Browning 13, King 8, Stepper 4, Je. Willard 2, Santellano 2.
Desales (45) — Thomas 21, Arceo 11, Buratto 6, Wahl 4, Jimenez 3.
WWVA;8;4;11;6;—;29
Desales;4;13;13;15;—;45
3-pt field goals — WWVA none, DeS 8 (Thomas 5). Fouls — WWVA 15, DeS 13. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WWVA 29 (Browning 9), DeS 24 (Wahl 8). Turnovers — WWVA 27, DeS 20. Assists — WWVA 1 (Je. Willard 1), DeS 10 (Arceo 3, Buratto 3).