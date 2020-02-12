GRANGER — DeSales’ girls advanced to the third round of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference district tournament with a 60-43 victory over Dayton-Waitsburg here on Tuesday night.
The victory moves the Irish into a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Mabton on Thursday, back in Granger.
On Tuesday, the Irish held a 29-17 halftime lead that D-W cut into in the third quarter.
“I think it was similar to the game we played at our place,” DeSales coach Tim Duncan said. “It was close quite a bit of the time. We started executing better on offense, and opened it up.
“We extended our lead from eight to 23 early in the fourth, and that was ballgame.”
“The D-W ladies went down fighting and played with a lot of heart,” Dayton-Waitsburg assistant Desirae Jones said. “We got within six in the third quarter, but the Irish pulled away in the last four minutes of the game.
“We had a pretty rough time the night before against Tri-Cities Prep, so for them to regroup and play like they did shows a lot about what kind of team they are fighting to become,” she said.
Maddie Wahl led the Irish with 18 points, Lesley Arceo put up 14, Morgan Thomas had 12 and Kenna Buratto scored 11 as the DeSales offense found its rhythm.
“Offensively, we’re playing our best basketball,” Duncan said of the Irish, who are now 12-10 on the season. “Our girls are playing really well, they’ve really responded to the playoff atmosphere.
“We lost a heartbreaker on Saturday (in overtime to White Swan), but we bounced back and our offense is playing better than it has all year.”
Dayton-Waitsburg was led by Sadie Seney’s 18 points.
“We end the season 3-19, but this does not reflect how much they improved throughout the year,” Jones said. “We lose four seniors, McKenzie Dobbs, Destiny Brincken, Kira Boggs and Kirsten Miller.”
DeSales 60, Dayton-Waitsburg 43
DESALES (60) — Arceo 14, Buratto 11, Jimenez 2, Wahl 18, Skaarup 3, Thomas 12.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (43) — Forney 2, Laughery 3, Boggs 8, Culley 3, Benavides 6, Davis 3, Seney 18.
DeSales 20 9 12 19 — 60
D-W 12 5 16 10 — 43
3-point goals — DeS 7 (Wahl 3), D-W 9 (Seney 4). Totals fouls — DeS 12, D-W 18. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — DeS 42 (Wahl 11), D-W 36 (Seney 13). Assists — DeS 13 (Buratto 10), D-W 7 (Culley 3).