DeSales’ boys basketball team clinched its second straight Edward Jones Christmas Classic crown on Friday, Dec. 30, with a 62-39 victory over Tri-Cities Prep in the Irish gym.
In earlier action on Friday, McLoughlin High School claimed a 53-50 consolation conquest against College Place.
DeSales 62, Tri-Cities Prep 39
Jack Lesko scored 21 points for the victors and teammates Joe Baffney and Spencer Green collected 12 each in Friday’s championship game.
“We put four quarters together,” Irish coach Eric Wood said. “The boys executed to perfection. We started slow in the first quarter, then exploited the weakness of their 1-3-1 zone. We were looking for consistency and (Friday) was that night.
“Jack’s been down on himself, but he stepped up at both ends of the floor (on Friday),” Wood said. We had balanced scoring. I have the utmost confidence in (the team’s) ability to execute.
“This is a good Tri-Cities Prep team,” Wood said. “We matched their physicality. It was a great game.”
Mac-Hi 53, College Place 50
Giovanni Sandoval hit a lead-changing, straight-on 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter and Raj Singh followed with back-to-to-back deuces that lifted the Pioneers over the Hawks.
Singh ended up with 15 points while Cooper Waltermire and Alex Sandoval tossed in 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Mac-Hi.
“We controlled the ball better and had better ball movement,” Pioneer coach Tavis Crittenden said of a second half in which his team committed just four turnovers. “We’ve talked about team chemistry. We did a good job staying positive. Our guys on the bench really helped out.”
Hank Thompson scored 18 points for College Place and Luke Christensen filled the basket with 15.
“We were short manned, but give Mac-Hi credit,” Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. “They were able to make their shots and make a run at the end.”
DeSales 61, College Place 40
The Irish surged by a 14-3 count at the outset of the third quarter and went on to clip the Hawks on Thursday.
Spencer Green led DeSales with 23 points while teammates Carter Green and Lesko scored 11 apiece.
"We played about two-and-a-half to three quarters of good basketball," Wood said. "Our defense played well and got to them a couple of times. We got a little sloppy, but we made some adjustments against their defensive pressure and started to execute the game plan we had in place."
Derek Jones was College Place's only double-figure scorer with 13 points.
"DeSales did what DeSales does," Pumphrey said. "They forced us into mistakes and they outplayed us.
"We had a stretch from midway in the first quarter to midway in the second quarter when we did not score," Pumphrey said. "That's a problem when you're playing basketball."
Tri-Cities Prep 64, Mac-Hi 37
Singh led the Pioneers on Thursday afternoon with 14 points. Ismael Marquez had nine and Waltermire booked seven points.
“We had a two-week layoff, came out flat, and they got on us early,” Crittenden said. “We didn’t have a lot of energy.”
