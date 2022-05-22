DeSales opened its state 1B tournament with an 11-1 victory over Odessa at Borleske Stadium on Saturday, May 21, before falling to Crosspoint, 10-7, in the semifinals later in the day to finish tied for third.
In the opener, Odessa scored a first-inning run, which was answered by the Irish in the bottom of the second.
DeSales then plated three runs in the third to take the lead, added four more in the fourth and three more in the fifth, to end the game early.
Ryan Chase went the distance on the mound for the Irish, striking out 10.
Sal Sisk had five RBIs for DeSales on two hits.
In the semifinal, Crosspoint answered the Irish's first-inning run with two in the bottom of the inning, and added another in the second.
DeSales grabbed a 5-3 lead with a four-run third, which Crosspoint answered with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The Irish scored another in the top of the fourth, but Crosspoint had a five-run fifth inning, and added another in in the sixth, to outduel DeSales' final run in the seventh for the 10-7 victory.
Sisk went six innings, with four strikeouts, on the mound for the Irish.
Remy Acreo, Joe Baffney and Diego Caso each had two hits for DeSales as the Irish outhit Crosspoint, 11-8, but three errors hurt the Irish run.
Crosspoint will play Naselle at the Ridgefield Complex for the state title on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.