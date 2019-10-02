PRESCOTT — Touchet outlasted Prescott in five sets here Tuesday in a highly competitive Southeast 1B League prep volleyball match.
“This was volleyball at its best,” Tigers coach Bob Young said after watching his team succumb to the Indians 19-17 in the decisive fifth set. “Both teams going toe-to-toe to the very last point, and there were only four points separating them over the course of five sets.
“And how often do you get a 19-17 fifth-set thriller?” the coach added. “I only regret their had to be one winner.”
Prescott grabbed the early advantage by winning the first set 25-18. However, the Indians came back to claim the second set 25-15 to square the match at a set apiece, then assumed the upper hand with a 25-23 victory in the third set.
Not to be outdone, the Tigers won the fourth set 25-22 to force the decisive fifth set.
“Prescott is always a tough team,” Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. “They dig and they bring everything back at us.
“But our girls worked hard and showed a lot of heart,” she added. “It was a fun night and a good match for all of us.”
Leann Kincaid, a 5-foot-10 junior, and 5-10 freshman Briana Andrade led the Indians at the net with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Likewise, junior Areli Orozco and sophomore Saige Smith were the team’s digs leaders with 27 and 26, respectively.
Orozco and junior Ashley Luna posted 11 assists each, Kincaid and Andrade were credited with three blocks each, and sophomore Saige Smith finished with nine serving aces and senior Emmaleigh Olson added six.
Junior middle blocker Jena Rowlette led Prescott with 10 kills, two serving aces and one block. Outside hitter Frida Gonzalez, also a junior, contributed five kills, five aces and three digs, and freshman Alexa Madrigal accrued seven digs, two aces and one kill.
“I liked our fight in the fifth set,” Young said. “We were down early and then fought back to take the lead.
“I’m anxious to work through what we learned under the competitive stress of Tuesday’s match. The challenge for our young team will be to shake off the disappointment of the loss and focus our attention on St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse on Thursday.
The Tigers, who saw their league record slip to 0-5 and are 3-5 overall, visit the Eagles Thursday in St. John. SJEL swept Garfield-Palouse Tuesday at Gar-Pal and is 1-4 in league play and 7-10 for the season.
Touchet will be at home Thursday to face Colton in a league counter. The Indians improved to 2-3 in the league and 5-3 overall with their victory over Prescott while Colton is 4-2 and 9-2 following a straight-set loss at Pomeroy Tuesday