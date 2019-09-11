The DeSales Irish drew snake eyes on Tuesday night, losing in straight sets to the Touchet Indians, 25-9, 25-13, 25-16, and losing one of only three upperclassmen, middle blocker Avery Klein to injury early in the second set.
The Irish rallied around Klein and battled throughout.
“The kids played well together as a team, had good fundamentals and just need to mature as players and mature as a team,” Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. “I’m proud of how they recovered tonight. Losing Avery in the second one, Morgan (Thomas, a freshman) came in and did a good job. Emily Ness (senior) is a good leader, and she’s been able to pull those girls up.
“We will be competitive this year,” he said. “(Ness) does a good job out there, she coaches a bit. If there’s one senior, she’s a good captain and a good leader. She had good sets, played pretty smart. She played well tonight, and she’s pretty consistent.”
As for the Indians, coach Mim Jaggar said their offseason work paid off.
“We worked a lot during summer ball,” Jaggar said. “Communication is really big, and the girls are really working that. They did a lot of work this summer, so coming in here and having two wins like this, this has been great.
“And I think all my girls got a kill tonight, so that’s always good!”
Emmaleigh Olson, Areli Orozco and Ashley Luna each had four aces for Touchet.
LeAnn Kincaid recorded five kills, while Olson put up four kills.
Orozco dished eight assists, Saige Smith came up with seven digs, and Kincaid blocked three shots.
“I am very pleased with how well the girls are playing together as a team,” Jaggar said.
DeSales (0-2) next plays at Kittitas at noon on Saturday, while Touchet (2-0) hosts Mac-Hi at 6 p.m. on Thursday.