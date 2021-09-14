ZILLAH, Wash. — It was tied 1-1 in the second half here Tuesday, Sept. 14, when Hannah Hutchinson scored her second goal of the game to put College Place High School's girls soccer team ahead of Zillah for good in a 3-1 victory.
Emma Darnold added the insurance goal with five minutes left, and the Hawks evened their record at 1-1.
The Hawks are back at it Wednesday at home against McLoughlin High School.
They will be coming off the exciting win here.
Hutchinson put them ahead in the 12th minute.
"She was sent through from midfield," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "She had to hold off a couple tough challenges but was able to find the back of the net."
Zillah was able to tie things up on a long shot shortly before halftime, but Carder said the Hawks came back "with renewed vigor."
Hutchinson struck again.
"Beating the Leopard keeper at her near post from a tough angle, she put the ball in the back of the net," Carder said.
Neither team surrendered much else the rest of the way until Darnold scored in the closing minutes.
