Walla Walla High School, College Place High, DeSales Catholic and Dayton-Waitsburg 2023 track and field teams all got their seasons officially underway Saturday, March 11, with the Walla Walla Jamboree at Wa-Hi.
The Wa-Hi boys shined with Jake Hisaw winning both the 200-meter dash and the 100 hurdles while teammate Wyatt Jenes bested the 300 hurdles, Nick Davis-Phillips took the long jump, and Isaiah Roberson topped the triple jump.
As for the Wa-Hi girls, Adisyn Andrew won both their javelin and their long jump while Ashlyn Nielsen bested their 200, and Kaitlyn King topped the triple jump.
The College Place boys had Aiden Wolpert winning the 100.
For the DeSales girls, Morgan Thomas won both the shot put and the discus.
Dayton-Waitsburg had its kids placing in the middle of most events, including Teegan Kenney place 16th in the long jump.
