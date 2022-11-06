PASCO — A week after College Place's Jio Herrera led the Hawks boys to the District 5 cross country title, Herrera finished 12th at the Washington state race at Sun Willows Golf Course here on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Herrera finished in 17:19.10, behind Medical Lake's Headrick Reid's winning time of 16:01.0.
College Place took a record number of runners, 11, to the state meet.
"Only three of those runners returned from last year’s team, so this was a big day to focus on managing nerves and executing the race-day plan we have been working on together," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "I’m really pleased with the way each and every runner showed up and gave their best effort despite the blustery conditions. For a group of inexperienced state competitors, they really carried themselves with poise and confidence, which allowed them to soak in the full experience."
On the College Place girls' side, freshman Birtukan Durand ran a personal-best time of 22:19, placing 61st overall, and junior Chloe Svilich placed 123rd in a time of 24:25.
"These two did a tremendous job keeping their cool and running their own races," coach Durand said. "Birtay ran with confidence the whole race, and even had a bit of a surge in the last kilometer. Both she and Chloe did well staying in the moment and gained invaluable big race experience. Hopefully, they’ll lead a Hawks women’s team to the state meet next fall."
The boys race came at possibly the windiest time of the event, Durand said, "but they didn’t seem to let that blow them off their race plan. They all stayed calm in the first mile, and found strategic spots to get out of the wind behind other racers."
Following Herrera's 12th-place finish, the Hawks' Zeke Durand (84th, 18:39.40), Drew Wipf (86th, 18:39.50), Daman Burgener (102nd, 18:55.40) and Isaiah Hawkins (125th, 19:18.10) rounded out the scoring, which placed the team 11th overall.
Mason Wilwand (140th) and Nathan Howton (143rd) completed College Place's team in the race.
"This team really did a nice job of having fun, relaxing and then competing in the race," Durand said. "With five juniors on this team, they’re hungry to get back to training and their journey to state again next fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.