UMATILLA — College Place's harriers got their cross country season started at the Hermiston Invite at Big River Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 9.
"We focused our expectations on giving a solid effort and not on place or time, because it’s way too early in the season to get caught up in those details," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "I always tell my athletes that they should focus on what’s in their control, and that always comes back to effort and mindset.
"I was really pleased how all our runners executed on this goal today," Durand said. "We also showed great sportsmanship, cheering on other runners, and helping to focus and motivate the first time Hawks racers. We had nine runners who had never raced a 5-kilometer at the high school level before, so this was a monumental day to say the least.
"For the rest of the team, it was good to sharpen racing tactics and the mental toughness that is required to compete in cross country."
Top Hawks finishers were freshman Birtukan Durand for the girls, placing 21st with a time of 24:59.
For the boys, junior Jio Herrera placed fourth overall with a time of 17:03.
As a team, College Place's girls placed eighth and the boys fifth.
The Hawks travel to Lewiston next Saturday for the Asotin XC invite.
