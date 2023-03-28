HERMISTON — Walla Walla High's girls tennis team dropped a postponed match at Hermiston, 6-1, on Monday, March 27, 6-1.
In singles play, Hermiston's Mallory Caplinger defeated Wa-Hi's Keegan Isenhower, 6-0, 6-1, Signe Bech handled Blue Devil Clara Johnson, 6-4, 6-3, and the Bulldogs' Aspyn Inners downed Lesley Garcia, 6-1, 6-3.
Wa-Hi's Breonna Juhsaz picked up the Blue Devils' victory over Reagan Stanek, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles action, Wa-Hi's Kaitlyn Flinders and Alexa Diaz (Sofia Cruz) fell 6-3, 6-4, Emily Garcia-Sanchez and Kelly Gonzales-Alamo lost, 6-3, 6-2, and Erkya Cortez and Angie Zavala-Pence fell 6-0, 6-2.
“Our original match was scheduled last Thursday," Blue Devil coach Presley Foust said. "Due to high winds, we had to postpone until Monday.
"We have had a long couple weeks with lots of travel," she said. "Through all the late evening and early school mornings, the girls have continued to show up on the court. They all worked very hard and played a tough opponent. Hermiston has carried a strong team and it's good for our players to see that kind of competition.
“Each one came off their court with a positive attitude and determination to improve," Foust said. "We collect after each match and talk about what we can do in the future to be more successful. We have a very smart group and I'm excited to see what these future weeks hold.”
Wa-Hi, now 2-4 overall and 0-1 in league play, hosts Chiawana on Tuesday.
