EUGENE — The first round of state track-and-field championships had plenty of highlights featuring McLoughlin High School, Weston-McEwen High and Griswold (Helix) participants on Thursday, May 25, at Oregon School Activities Association meets held in the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Helix sophomore Ellery Flerchinger placed second for the Grizzlies in the OSAA Class 1A Girls Championship Discus with her throw soaring 106 feet and an inch. She edged third-place Kenzie Tuttle, of Jordan Valley, by a foot.
Sophie Hulke, of Sherman, bested the event with her 113-02.
As for the Mac-Hi girls, with two Pioneers throwing javelin, Madi Perkins was fourth in 3A with her 114-09, while teammate Addy Brown was fifth with her 110-04. Callie Millet, of Coquille, won with her 125-09.
Weston-McEwen senior Lily Lindsey finished third for the TigerScots in the 2A girls high jump with her 4-11.75. She edged fourth-place Addison Ward, of Clatskanie, by less than an inch.
Olivia Boyd, of Gervais, bested the event with her 5-04.25.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen boys had Alex McIntyre tallying sixth-place points in the boys 3,000-meter run, as he finished in nine minutes and 28.78 seconds. He beat Gage Hart, of Heppner, by almost 10 seconds, though Heppner's Trevor Nichols topped everyone with his 9:03.58.
The TigerScots also had senior Cameron Reich placing seventh in long jump with his 19-01.25. Kaleo Wellman, of East Linn Christian, was victorious with his 22-0.25.
Another highlight for the TigerScots was senior Finn Irvine and junior Caleb Sprenger were seventh and eighth respectively in shot put. Irvine threw a 40-10.5, about six inches beyond Sprenger, while Culver's Peter Miranda won with his 47-06.5
