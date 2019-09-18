HELIX — Despite a short-handed lineup, Helix managed to challenge Elgin in their Old Oregon League volleyball match here on Tuesday.
Elgin may have prevailed in straight sets, but the Grizzlies forced a couple of close calls, 25-22, 25-15 and 28-26.
“Even with our No. 1 hitter and integral passer (Lexie Mize) out with a sprained ankle, we fought pretty dang hard against Elgin,” Grizzlies coach Caitlin Steele said.
Helix finished the night with a 1-1 record in the league, and next host Mac-Hi and Umatilla on Thursday.
Helix starts with Mac-Hi at 5:30 p.m., and then takes on Umatilla at 7.