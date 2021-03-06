HELIX — McLoughlin High School defeated Helix in a volleyball match (25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14) here Friday.
The Pioneers totaled 24 kills, with Emma Leber scoring 11 of them while Darby Rhoads tallied seven.
Mac-Hi also had Cambree Chester dishing 24 assists, Kacey Brown hustling on 11 digs, and Star Badillo making 23 serves.
"I am so proud of this young team," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "With no seniors, this group of juniors is stepping up to lead, even though it is new to them."
The win gave Mac-Hi plenty of optimism for the rest of this season.
"Only four returning varsity players with time on the court, and only two of them were starters," Deal said. "There were some pretty big shoes to fill with the previous senior class.
"I am excited for these girls, and can’t wait to watch them bloom into the team I know they can be."