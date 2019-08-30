HELIX — Griswold High School came out victorious in the first set of its volleyball season, 25-19, against Pilot Rock in a non-league match here on Thursday.
But the night was far from over, and their season opener would end up going the distance.
Pilot Rock took the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21.
Helix then rallied for a 25-13 win to force a fifth.
But the Rockets prevailed in tiebreaker, 15-12.
“For a first match, I was very happy with our effort and hustle,” first-year Helix coach Caitlin Steele said. “Some skill, position work, and fundamentals still need some polish, but overall I could not be more pleased with how the girls played.”
Kyleen Stahancyk finished the season opener with eight aces for Helix.
The Grizzlies team captain “is a rock solid passer,” Steele said.
Lexie Mize gave the Grizzlies another six aces along with 10 kills, and teammate Rylee Mann was good for five kills and six blocks.
Mann had “a tremendous night on the net,” Steele said.
Helix setter Ellie Reeder dished 18 assists and served two aces in her debut.
“Reeder ran a 5-1 setting scheme, impressive responsibility for a freshman,” Steele said.
Helix will stay home for its next outing, a non-league tri-meet here on Saturday.
The Grizzlies will first take on against South Wasco County at 10 a.m., and later face Stanfield at 1 p.m.