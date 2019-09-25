HELIX — Imbler stopped every challenge from Helix, and defeated the Grizzlies in straight sets 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 to win their Old Oregon League prep volleyball match here on Tuesday.
Even though the short-handed Grizzlies (2-10 overall, 1-2 in the league) were hosting a second-place Imbler still fuming from its loss to powerhouse Powder Valley on Thursday, they refused to back down.
“Even though the scores look pretty uneven, there were long rallies and hard fought points,” Grizzlies coach Caitlin Steele said. “(We) had real moments of good volleyball out there, but as always, room for improvement.”
The Grizzlies will get back at it on Friday with a trip to Cove for another league match starting at 5 p.m.
Helix had its moments against Imbler.
Rylee Mann tallied six kills and three aces for the Grizzlies, teammate Kyla Harper had three kills and three digs, Kyleen Stahancyk added three kills, 13 digs and four aces while Ellie Reeder had 12 assists and a kill.
Steele was proud of them.
“Starting outside Lexie Mize is still nursing a sprained ankle and played limited time,” Steele said. “Rylee Mann, who has moved over from middle blocker to fill in, has done a wonderful job.
“Freshman setter Ellie Reeder had a great night and her setting has really started to ‘click’, both skill wise and decision making,” Steele said. “Kyleen Stahancyk had another great night and continues to be one of the best ball handlers in the league, if not the best.”