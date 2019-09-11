HELIX — Kyleen Stahancyk served four aces and hustled to make three digs for Griswold High School as the Grizzlies won a match for the first this season with a sweep of Nixyaawaii in Old Oregon League volleyball action here on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies took the match — their first leaguer of the season — in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-16, after going winless for more than a week.
“We got a win,” Helix coach Caitlin Steele exclaimed. “Nixyaawii was a little short staffed today, and we were able to capitalize come out on top.”
Helix had Lexie Mize tally five kills, two aces and a dig, Kyla Harper put up four kills, four digs and an ace, Rylee Mann add four kills and two aces, and Ellie Reeder with seven assists and four kills.
The next Helix match will have Elgin here this coming Tuesday for a league showdown starting at 5 p.m.