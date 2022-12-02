PRESCOTT — Griswold High School's 2022-23 varsity girls basketball team opened its season with a win Friday, Dec. 2, in Prescott, as the Grizzlies topped the Tigers in a 50-27 defeat.
Ellergy Flerchinger led all scorers with 30 points for the Grizzlies while teammate Elliana Boatright added 16 points, and MayaBella Texidor had four.
"I was really excited for our girls to get out there and play," Grizzlies coach Rory Simpson said. "The team looked good. We still have some stuff to work on, but there were a lot of things that we did well."
The Grizzlies are back at it Saturday in Hood River, Oregon, at Horizon Christian School.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are in Bickleton, Washington.
