Beginning June 23, The Health Center of Walla Walla can provide sports physicals and vaccines this summer for students who are unable to see their Primary Care Physician, don’t have a Primary Care Physician and need help connecting with one, or cannot afford to pay for a sports physical or vaccine.
All services are provided at The Hub, located at 534 S. 3rd St. in Walla Walla, the red building behind Lincoln High School.
Sports physicals and vaccines will be available Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. from June 23 to Aug. 19.
Contact THC by emailing help@thehealthcenterww.org or calling 509-525-0704 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in appointments are not allowed.
You must have a signed copy of a sports physical form with you to take to your appointment.
The Health Center will be closed the week of next week, and will not be answering phones or emails during this week, but families are welcome to leave a message or an email.