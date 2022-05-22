YAKIMA — College Place won the District 5 1A fastpitch softball title with a 16-1 victory over Kiona-Benton before downing Royal, 4-2, in the district championship game.
The Hawks made short work of Ki-Be in the first game, scoring 16 runs in the first two innings to end the game early.
"The only thing that could slow the Hawks down in the first inning of Saturday's district semifinal game was the weather," College Place Corey Davis said. "The Hawks had already struck for two runs on a Gabriella Sanchez two-run single, and had runners on first and third when the game was suspended for over an hour due to rain and lightning.
"I will admit, it was not exactly what we were wanting to see at that time," he said. "It felt like we had all the momentum and were about to really blow it open early and we end up on the bus. Obviously, we felt that we were in a good spot. However, you just never know how that is going to impact the game and how you will react once it's time to get it cranked back up again. I thought we handled it very well."
Once the game resumed, it was more of the same for the Hawks, as Adrienne Berube singled to center field on the third pitch after the interruption to plate Sanchez and move Jordan Holso around to third.
With runners on the corners again, the hot hitting Ireland Stubblefield stepped to the plate and lined a 3-0 fastball to the fence in left-center field for a two-run double.
After walks to Alondra Gutierrez and Kenadie Schreindl, pitcher Zoe Hardy worked a 3-2 count and then laced a ball to right-center for a three-run triple to put the Hawks up 8-0.
Jenna Hill then scored Hardy on an RBI single, and came around to score on an RBI groundout off the bat of Holso.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Hawks were able to score six more runs thanks to a couple of timely hits and walks, Davis said.
The Hawks used five walks and a hit-by-pitch to go with the two hits, both off the bat of Stubblefield.
Stubblefield's second hit of the inning was a two-run single, giving her four RBIs on the game, that capped College Place's scoring.
Ki-Be was able to get a single run in the top of the third on a single and a Hawk error.
"It would have been really nice to go ahead and complete the shutout, but we just had one minor let down," Davis said. "Overall, we played very well in this one. We have been talking about being tone setters and setting the tone from the first inning. Any time you put up a 10-spot in an inning, especially the first, it really helps establish who is control of the game. We were able to do that this afternoon with our hitting, as well as our pitching."
The victory improved the Hawks' record to 13-7, punched their ticket to the state tournament in Richland beginning on Friday and moved them into the district championship game against Royal on Saturday night.
In the title game, College Place scored all four of its runs in the first inning, and held Royal to single runs in the first and seventh innings.
"In a classic pitcher's duel, the Hawks came out on top thanks to a big first inning and the right arm of Zoe Hardy," Davis said. "Tonight's game seemed to be the culmination of a collision course the two teams have been on all season long. With both teams having already secured their state tournament futures, the only thing left to determine in tonight's game was the district championship and bragging rights."
Royal struck first in the top of the first inning after College Place looked to have gotten off to a good start. It appeared Hardy had struck out the Royal leadoff hitter on a 3-2 count, only to have her reach base when the third-base umpire signaled for an illegal pitch, Davis said.
After stealing second, Raegan Wardenaar advance to third and then scored on a groundout and a wild pitch.
Royal pitcher Madison Sanchez handled the first two Hawks hitters of the game herself on strikeouts, and seemingly was headed for a quick inning until the Hawks managed to make some noise.
Gabriella Sanchez singled to right field and Holso reached when her hard-hit chopper couldn't be fielded by the shortstop. Berube then hit an 0-2 changeup through the left side of the infield to score Sanchez.
Stubblefield then reached when her grounder to third was thrown away, bringing in Holso, who had reached third on the Berube single.
After having Marissa Long courtesy run for Stubblefield, Alondra Gutierrez laced a 3-1 fastball into the left-center gap and all the way to the fence, allowing Long to score from first with the Hawks' fourth run of the inning.
"Obviously, it was nice to get the run we gave up back," Davis said. "I thought that was a real key at the time. Getting the one back kind of settled us down and gave us faith that we were going to score some runs.
"This was the third time we have seen each other in two weeks," he said. "Both the first games were tight ballgames, so we expected nothing less. To go ahead and add on and get three more was very big. Alondra had the big hit on a ball she just absolutely smoked. I think the four runs allowed us to play a little more loose defensively as well."
Both teams went quickly in the second and third innings, with the only base runner being Hardy with a single in the second.
The Hawks had just three hits the rest of the way, a single by Stubblefield in the fourth, a single by Sanchez in the fifth, and a double by Stubblefield in the sixth.
"It would have been nice to get a few more hits tonight, but we hit the ball better than it appears," Davis said. "We had a few balls where Royal made some really good plays."
Royal mounted a mini rally in the top of the seventh inning after they got a leadoff triple from Kate Larsen. She scored when Holso fielded Kate Allred's ground ball and threw her out at first for the first out of the inning.
A ground ball back to Hardy for the second out meant the Hawks were one out away from their first ever district championship.
On a 3-2 count, Hardy got Wardenaar to chop a ball to third basemen Hollie Christensen, who fielded it and threw a strike to Gabriella Sanchez and the celebration was on.
"It was really good to see all the hard work of the season so far be paid off in today's action," Davis said. "The girls went there today with a sense of purpose and desire to make a statement. We have been talking about that as well, how we needed to earn that ticket to state, but also in convincing fashion. I thought they did that today.
"Tonight's game was such a great game," he said of the title matchup. "Both Zoe, and Madison (Royal's pitcher) threw really well. Both of those kids are tougher than nails in the circle. Madison was really good tonight, it was just one of those days where our defense helped Zoe out and she dominated the strike zone. Most of the game she was just straight dealing. When she throws like that, we have a really good chance of winning.
"I told Royal after the game that I believe they are one of the six or seven best teams in the 1A in Washington, so it was a very big and deserving win for us," Davis said. "The girls earned it, and it was nice to see them celebrating."
The win moves the Hawks to 14-7 on the year heading into Friday at the state tournament at Columbia Playfields in Richland. Opponent and time will be determined.
