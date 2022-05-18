SUNNYSIDE — College Place golfers Alison Scruggs and Megan Foertsch qualified for the state 1A tournament at the District round at Black Rock Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, May 17.
Both Scruggs and Foertsch finished in the top eight in the district to earn a spot at the 1A state girls golf tournament.
"Megan shot a consistent 108 and finished second, just one stroke of the leader," Hawks coach Allison Collier said. "Alison finished tied for fourth and shot her personal best 50 on the front nine.
"Both girls played to their strength of course management to tackle the tight fairways, hazard-ridden par-3s, and long par-4s," she said. "Highlights included a near hole-out from the sand for Megan, and consistent drives long and straight down the fairway for Alison."
The girls depart Monday morning for the state tournament for a practice round on Monday, and on Tuesday they will compete alongside 1A schools from across the state.
"Good luck, ladies!" Collier said.
