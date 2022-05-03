ROYAL CITY — College Place set up a South Central Athletic Conference showdown for first place with Kiona-Benton on Friday with a sweep of Royal here on Tuesday, May 3.
The Hawks improved to 6-0 in SCAC play with 13-2 and 6-5 victories over the Knights.
The Hawks scored a quick four runs in the top of the first inning of the opener, tacked on single runs in the second and third, and three and four more runs in the fifth and sixth to end the game early.
Jacob Courtney led College Place with three hits in the game, with Danner Willis knocking in four RBI.
Nick Josifek and seven strikeouts over four innings on the mound for the Hawks.
College Place outhit the Knights, 11-3, and took advantage of four Royal errors in the game.
In the nightcap, the Hawks again plated four runs in the first inning.
But the Knights battled back to tie it up at 4-all in the fourth, and took a 5-4 lead with a fifth-inning run.
But College Place answered with two runs in the sixth, and held off Royal's offense to take the 6-5 win.
Both teams had six hits, with the Hawks committing five errors and the Knights four.
Riley "The Fridge" Moyer had two hits and three RBI for College Place.
Courtney struck out eight Royal batters over 3 2/3 innings pitching for the Hawks, with Moyer going 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
College Place ends regular-season play with a twin bill against Kiona-Benton on the Hawks' field on Friday at 3 p.m.
