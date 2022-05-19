COLLEGE PLACE — The opening District 5 1A fastpitch softball tournament game started on the right foot for College Place against Wahluke on the Hawks’ field on Thursday, May 19, garnering a 16-0 victory.
“It kind of started a little slow, we hit the ball OK in the first inning, just right at them,” College Place coach Corey Davis said. “We finally got a couple to drop, and took advantage of a couple walks and an error, and all of a sudden we had a couple of big innings. So it was good to see.”
College Place ace Zoe Hardy struck out the first two Warriors batters she faced, and made it a 1-2-3 first inning when she threw out the third Wahluke batter.
The Hawks’ Gabrielle Sanchez got a two-out single, but College Place was held scoreless in the first.
Hardy then had another quick second inning, and the Hawks’ bats came alive.
Hollie Christensen knocked Alondra Gutierrez in from second base with one out in the second.
Marissa Long singled, and Hardy’s single scored Christensen to make it 2-0.
Jenna Hill then loaded the bases, and Sanchez plated Long, Hardy and Hill with a fly to left-center field.
Adrienne Berube drove in Sanchez with a ball to right, and Berube then scored on Gutierrez’s single to make it 7-0 after two innings.
Wahluke got a runner to second base in the top of the third inning, its biggest scoring threat of the game, but Hardy struck out the next three Warriors batters.
In the bottom of the third, Kenadie Schreindl led off with a double to left, and Long followed with a double to left of her own to score Schreindl and the flood gates opened.
The Hawks scored five in the third to make it 12-0.
Hardy struck out three more Warrior batters in the fourth.
College Place then ended the game early as Hardy plated Schreindl with a single to center, and the Hawks worked the bases loaded before Ireland Stubblefield’s triple to right scored Mia Sanchez, Hill and Gabrielle Sanchez to end the game at 16-0 via the mercy rule.
“Overall, I thought we played well,” Davis said. “Zoe threw well. And we started hitting some balls hard, so that was nice to see.”
Hardy ended up with 10 strikeouts in the complete-game no-hitter.
“Zoe is really throwing the ball well for us right now,” Davis said. “It took her an inning or so to get going. Early on, she struggled with her command a bit and fell behind a few hitters, but avoided any damage. After about the first inning she really had it locked in and was dealing.”
The Hawks now head to Kiwanis Park in Yakima on Saturday, playing Kiona-Benton at 1:15 p.m.
The winner of that game secures a state berth, playing in the district title game later in the day, with the loser entering consolation play with a chance for the third state spot.
“If we play the way we’re capable of, we have a real good chance with pretty much anybody we come up against,” Davis said. “You have to play the game and anything can happen on any given day, but if we play loose and relaxed, and the kids are having fun, I like our chances.”
As the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, the Hawks are playing well at the right time, Davis said.
“Lately, the last week or 10 days, I feel like we’ve hit our stride and I feel like we’re playing pretty well,” he said. “We have a lot better energy than we had mid-year, which is to be expected.”
Davis said a couple of weather-related delays during the season left the Hawks with 13 days between games, but “now we’re playing more and starting to get into our stride and playing better.
“They’ve set some pretty big goals,” Davis said of his players. “Obviously, getting to state first, that’s the primary goal. I’ve stressed that we’ve had some success in the short time we’ve been a program, but getting to go (to state) isn’t a right of passage, you have to earn it.
“But hopefully we can fight for a (state) trophy,” he said. “The big trophy is the one we’re looking for, but you never know how that’s going to work. I would never say we don’t have a chance to win it, but if we get a trophy it’d be the first time we’ve done that in school history.
“For me, realistically, I just want to go there and play well,” Davis said. “If we do that and we happen to get into that round, I’ll be happy for the kids. It’s a reward for a long season.”
