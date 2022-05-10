COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place Hawks made two things abundantly clear in the opening round of the District 5 1A baseball tournament here Tuesday: they have unfinished postseason business, and they intend on addressing it with ferocity.
The defending district champs needed just over an hour, and starting pitcher Riley Moyer required a mere 63 pitches, to post a 10-0, five-inning, walk-off, mercy-rule shutout against Zillah.
College Place (16-3-1) now faces Naches Valley in a winner-to-state district semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday in Naches. There was no state tournament in the Covid-disrupted 2021 season.
“Last year, we wanted to go to state and win a title, but that wasn’t an option,” said Hawks senior Colton Hamada, who scorched a double into the left-center gap and plated Doss Hayden to give CP a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, invoking the mercy rule. “Our main goal this season is to bring a trophy home to College Place.”
Moyer, or “The Fridge,” as he is affectionately known to his dugout brethren, was stingy against the Leopards, rationing two hits and two walks while striking out four. The senior righty’s only real “jam” came in the top of the second, when a walk and hit batter with one out, and another hit batsman with two outs, loaded the bases. Moyer calmly coaxed a harmless groundout to escape.
“Riley is a bulldog,” CP head coach Devon Bouvier said. “He’s a dude. As of last night, he is first-team all-conference, and he really impressed today. He came out and dominated.”
“He always comes out and shoves,” added Hamada, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI.
Nicholas Josifek was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Zachary Long 1 for 3 with three RBI, and right fielder Jesse Mink (1 for 3) threw out a runner at third base to snip the wires on a potential Zillah rally — and made a pair of tricky, sprinting catches — as the Hawks backed Moyer with flawless defense. Matthew Vera was 1 for 2 with a steal and run scored, and Hayden added a base hit.
CP was 4 of 4 on stolen base attempts; its heady, aggressive baserunning helped the home team methodically put the game in a headlock.
“We ran at will today,” said Bouvier.
Danner Willis gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the second inning by wearing a fastball from Zillah starter Kaden Haffner, stealing second, racing to third on Vera’s perfect bunt single, and then scoring after Vera’s subsequent steal of second drew a throw.
Josifek tattooed a two-run, opposite-field double into the right-field corner with the bases loaded in the CP third, which Hamada had opened by lining a two-hop double off the wall in deep left. The Hawks scored three runs to grow their advantage to 4-0.
Four Leopards errors fueled a CP four-spot in the bottom of the fourth, with Long’s flare single into left driving in two.
Mink’s bunt single scored Vera for a 9-0 lead with no outs in the fifth, and Hamada’s ensuing double ended it – and put the Hawks on the threshold of a state trip.
“We started slow, but these guys punched their way back in,” Bouvier said. “I always remind them: if we want to make a run, we have to work. As you saw today, these guys are invested. We have guys that work.”
At the start of the year, the team wrote season goals. Most had to do with statistical metrics — no more than four walks allowed per game, a team on-base percentage of at least .500 — but the last goal trained its gaze on grander horizons, and the frequent presence of last year’s graduated seniors at practices and games has underlined the urgency which ostentatiously inflected Tuesday’s postseason debut.
“Most of the goals were typical,” said Bouvier, “but the (last) goal was to win state.”
