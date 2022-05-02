College Place High golfers took on South Central Athletic Conference schools Royal, Wahluke and Naches on a rainy Monday afternoon, May 2, at the Walla Walla Country Club.
"On the front nine, heavy wind and rain proved challenging, but by the back, the conditions had improved," Hawks coach Allison Collier said.
On the boys' side, Garric Shirrod from Naches Valley took first in the tournament, shooting 79.
College Place's Lash Corbett shot a 105 to finish in the middle of the pack.
"He displayed great positivity and mental toughness alongside some stellar chips," Collier said.
Clark Fairbanks had his personal best round, finishing with a 116 as well as a par on the last hole.
"Nick Lackey saw great improvement in his iron game and completed a solid round," Collier said.
On the girls' side, Maddie Kime from Naches Valley took first, shooting 105.
The Hawks' Megan Foertsch was close behind Kime, taking second place.
"She hit great fairway hybrids and is looking forward to dropping more putts during her next round," Collier said. "Alison Scruggs struggled on the front nine in the rain, but made a strong 12-stroke comeback on the back nine to shoot her personal best nine-hole score to finish in fifth place."
Next Monday, the College Place girls will compete in sub-districts at Suntides, and Tuesday, the boys will compete in sub-districts at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
"They are hoping for some sun and are excited to be back out on the course again soon!" Collier said.
