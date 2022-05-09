COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls tennis team swept past Kiona-Benton in South Central Athletic Conference play on the Hawks' courts on Monday, May 9.
"The girls tennis team did an excellent job of wrapping up their match against Kiona-Benton today," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Sumi Leavell had another excellent match, winning in two sets, 6-0, 6-1. Sumi's powerful hits seemed ramped up even more today, as she cut each rally short with a clean stroke back over the net. Sumi's technique and power have both hit new highs as she has progressed throughout the season.
"First doubles team, Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande, came together for a well-played victory over their challengers tonight," she said. "Both girls did a great job of analyzing the weaknesses of their opponents and used it to their advantage.
"Second doubles team, Emma Morasch and Veronica Sierra, also played a good match this evening," Ferraro said. "Both of these girls had some amazing saves as well as some wicked hits from the net.
"Our third girls doubles team, Karen Perez and Kat Avila, won their match in two sets, rounding out the wins for the girls team," she said. "Karen's serves were on point tonight, as were her well-aimed ground strokes. Kat had the net covered and took some great angle shots.
"Well done today, Lady Hawks!" Ferraro said. "On to tomorrow for our rematch with Ki-Be!"
Leavell won her singles match over Ki-Be's Elena Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-1, with Tiana Tran winning by forfeit.
In doubles play, College Place's Mia Ferraro and Casagrande downed Brenda Salinas and Kailey Covington, 6-0, 6-1, Sierra and Morasch defeated Sarialy Garcia and Getsamani Gomez, 6-0, 7-5, and Perez and Avila beat Ayla Maurer and Bailey Strege 6-2, 6-2.
The Hawks travel to Benton City to play the Bears on Tuesday.
