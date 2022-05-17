COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls golfers had members placed on all-South Central Athletic Conference East teams after their regular seasons.
The Hawks' Sumi Leavell was named to the singles first team.
College Place's Mia Ferraro and Grace Casagrande earned doubles first-team honors.
And Tiana Tran is a singles honorable mention honoree.
