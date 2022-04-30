In the lead up to a pair of crucial South Central Athletic Conference baseball twin bills, College Place hosted La Grande in a non-league contest on Tuesday, April 26.
La Grande, a Class 4A powerhouse out of the Greater Oregon League and ranked No. 4 in the state, provided the Hawks with competition that Washington Class 1A teams don't usually face.
Despite a shutout loss, College Place coach Devon Bouvier used the experience to teach his Hawks squad about the game of baseball.
"If you're gonna lose, you're gonna learn, right?" the second-year College Place coach said afterwards. "Yeah, it's tough when they score 12 on you and you don't put a run on the board, but the conversation we have after the game isn't, 'Hey, you need to do this,' and 'You need to be better.' It's, 'What do we need to do tomorrow to prepare ourselves for our next matchup.'
"Not attacking people or calling people out, but as a unit, as a team, as a band of brothers, what can we do as a team to prepare ourselves for future matchups."
That coaching approach has the Hawks sitting at 12-2-1 overall, and 4-0 in SCAC play, heading into the final two doubleheaders of league play.
College Place was set to host Kiona-Benton on Saturday for a pair of games against the top teams in the league, but that twin bill was postponed to this Friday. It'll be Senior Day on the Hawks field, with first pitch at 3 p.m.
College Place next heads to Royal on Tuesday for a SCAC twin bill.
The outcome of those two doubleheaders will decide the Hawks' seeding into the postseason tournament.
An appearance in the league championship game would earn the Hawks an automatic berth in the state tournament, a step toward a goal the players set before the season began — winning a state title.
But attaining that goal isn't the most important part of the game of baseball for Bouvier, who puts life lessons ahead of success on the field.
"These guys wrote, before the season, their goal is to go to state and win it," Bouvier said of his squad. "That's a great goal to put out there, because you can't go any higher than that in high school baseball. This game kind of puts it in perspective that there could be a team out there in the state at the 1A level just like that, and we've gotta be able to beat them.
"So, what do we do tomorrow to get better, what are the things we can clean up?" he said. "And I let the boys have these conversations. I prompt them, and then I let them hash it out. And I think that's important, it's an important part of becoming a young man.
"And ultimately, that's probably what I care about more than anything else — when these guys leave here, whether they go and play baseball at the next level or this is it, are they good men? Good humans? Do they care about other people, are they thankful about what they have in their life?
"I think that's my No. 1 worry, my No. 1 concern," Bouvier said. "Baseball is just a side thing."
Bouvier has been around baseball all his life. He's from the Tri-Cities, playing for and graduating from Kennewick High in 2005 before attending Yakima Valley Community College, then heading to the University of Southern Indiana, before finishing up at Western Oregon.
He then played a year in the minor leagues in the independent Pecos League in New Mexico.
Bouvier ran a tournament baseball organization in the Tri-Cities for five years before moving to College Place with his wife, Gina Bouvier, née Eggers, a Walla Walla High grad.
All of which helped coach Bouvier form his baseball coaching approach, and he led the Hawks to the SCAC title last season.
His players have welcomed his coaching philosophy over the last two seasons.
"I inherited these guys from the past coach (Jason Grove), and he did a really good job with these guys," Bouvier said. "So I'm benefiting from a little bit of that, and adding in a little of my own flavor, my own style of tournament baseball.
"It's a little bit different, I run things a little differently than the past coach did, but the kids have embraced that and brought what they were taught with coach Grove with them," he said. "It's a cool assimilation of talents. I have yet to thank coach Grove for handing me such a great group of boys. But these guys have plans to go on to the state tournament and I think it would be appropriate then to reach out to coach Grove."
His first year teaching in the STEM program at College Place this year has only helped his relationships with his players.
"You can never know enough about baseball, and about this game," Bouvier said. "One thing you have to keep in mind is, every single kid is different. They need different things. So one thing I would say is a strength, is my ability to create relationships with these young men.
"Being in the classroom, and interacting with these guys on a daily basis on a small campus, it really does make a difference," he said. "That is one thing I pride myself on; I could literally tell you a little bit about every single one of those boys — JV to varsity, it doesn't matter."
As the Hawks regular season nears an end, Bouvier is pleased with his current squad.
"I'm happy with what we've been doing so far," he said. "The boys are doing a great job, they're working their tails off. This group that we have is really senior heavy, we've got seven seniors on this team. It's like this fraternity almost, this brotherhood that they have. It's kind of a cool thing.
"I'm just proud of these guys, I'm proud of our coaching staff," Bouvier said. "I'm proud of these boys for being able to balance their school, their extracurriculars, their grades and everything that goes along with being a student-athlete.
"They make me proud on a daily basis."
