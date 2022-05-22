WENATCHEE — College Place's baseball stole the lead late and defeated Klahowya, 5-2, here on Saturday, May 21, to open 1A regional play, but fell to Chelan, 14-1, in a loser-out tilt later in the day.
The opener was tied at 2-all in the bottom of the fifth when Jacob Courtney‘s sacrifice fly scored one run for the Hawks.
Colton Hamada was the winning pitcher for College Place. The righthander went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five.
Courtney threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, recording the last three outs to earn the save.
Matthew Bailey took the loss for Klahowya, allowing five hits and four runs over five innings, striking out five.
College Place had seven hits in the game. Danner Willis and Zach Long each collected two hits to lead College Place.
The Hawks stole six bases during the game, as two players stole more than one. Jesse Mink led the way with two.
In the second game of the day, College Place fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 14-1 loss to Chelan.
Chelan scored on a double by Noah Lowe, a single by Colt Funk, a single by Austin McCardle, and a walk by Lucas Hollenbeck in the first inning.
Chelan scored two first-inning runs when Lowe doubled.
Lowe earned the win for Chelan, lasting five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out six.
Riley “The Fridge” Moyer took the loss for College Place, giving up seven runs on seven hits over 1 1/3 innings.
Jacob Courtney went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Hawks' offense.
Chelan racked up 16 hits in the game.
College Place finishes the season 19-5-1, and 10-2 in SCAC play.
