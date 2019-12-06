COLLEGE PLACE — Two minutes after tipoff, Thursday’s basketball game between the host College Place Hawks and Dayton-Waitsburg looked like it was going to be a sloppy affair.
Each team took turns heaving errant cross-court passes in an attempt to come out of the gate firing, to little avail.
Then, one College Place timeout later, the Hawks settled into their new fast-paced, trigger-happy offense and cruised to a 78-56 win over D-W to kick off their season on a high note.
Following the timeout, they took full advantage of the adjustments they made, first rallying around towering senior forward Joel Jameson’s inside scoring, then using the created space beyond the arc to drain open 3-pointers.
This would be one of the recurring themes of the game, as the Hawks would create numerous opportunities from beyond the arc.
The other theme that ended up driving the high-octane affair was College Place’s sheer athleticism.
“We didn’t really shoot the ball all that well tonight, which is weird to say when you score 78 points,” Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. “We’re just blessed with better athletes this time around. Dayton-Waitsburg always plays hard, and they can absolutely give us trouble when they’re hitting their shots and utilizing the post.
“It’s a new system we’re learning, and I think it’s more fun to watch and more fun to play.”
The Hawks pushed the tempo of the game relentlessly. They stretched the 18-10 lead they had gained in the early going into a 44-26 lead at the half, and didn’t slow down in the second half, either.
D-W was able to muster a few crafty buckets between steals, but they simply didn’t have the firepower to match. They held pace with the Hawks, but came no closer than 18 points the rest of the game.
“We need to figure things out,” D-W coach Roy Ramirez said. “Defensively, we’re still working on where we need to be.
“That said, we did better than we did the last game, and I expect we’ll be even better next game,” he said. “Everyone played hard, regardless of the score, and that’s what we want.”
The Hawks (1-0) now turn their attention to Monday, when they host crosstown rival Walla Walla Valley Academy in the Knights’ first game of the season at 7:30 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg (0-2), meanwhile, returns home to face Prescott (0-0) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
College Place 78, Dayton-Waitsburg 56
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (56) — Van Blaircome 6, Kitselman 8, Evans 8, White 2, Finney 7, Pettichord 3, Costello 6, Bledsoe 6, Seney 10.
COLLEGE PLACE (78) — Case 14, Hamada 10, Hill 10, Shumate 2, Howard 13, Jameson 20, Durand 7.
D-W 9 13 16 18 — 56
College Place 18 20 29 11 — 78