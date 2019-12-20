COLLEGE PLACE — Last week, the Walla Walla Valley Academy Knights ran through, around, and over the College Place Hawks en route to a 73-62 win.
This week, the Hawks got revenge on the Knights in a fast-paced, turnover-laden, 54-52 affair that came down to the wire.
“We wanted to speed them up, and they wanted to slow us down,” Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. “We were lucky that WWVA wasn’t hitting. Usually they can hit their shots, but it was a really fun chess match between their coach and us.”
The Knights started the game with the initiative, turning College Place turnovers into points going the other way. Both teams played solid defense, and neither team shot the ball particularly well the entire night.
In a game infested by turnovers, though, the result is usually decided by the team that gives themselves more opportunities.
To this point, the Hawks did a much better job of rebounding, and Knights coach Michael Bumgardner was apoplectic about it.
“We rebounded really poorly,” Bumgardner said. “Our guys did not want to put bodies on them, and we allowed way too many offensive rebounds. Because of that, they were able to get more shots on the hoop than we were, even though they didn’t shoot very well.”
Jessup, meanwhile, was over the moon with his team’s rebounding performance.
“I praise them up and down,” he said. “They were in the right position at the right time.”
Evidently, this is not a new development for the Knights, according to Bumgardner.
“We keep talking about it and re-emphasizing it,” he said. “No one wanted to put a body on them, just tried to out-jump them, and they just kept getting them every single time because they’re tall.”
WWVA also had trouble holding onto the ball for much of the mid-game. The Hawks swarmed the Knights offense with their full-court press and forced WWVA to make ill-advised passes that often ended up out of play or in the hands of a College Place defender.
“They did a good job at forcing turnovers,” Bumgardner added. “We tried to work on controlling the ball during practice, but they do a good job of trying to speed the game up, because they know they can find success in volume over efficiency and playing up and down the court as much as they can. They got to us a little bit.”
The Knights still took a 29-26 lead into the half, though, and had every opportunity to win.
Their poor shooting, combined with the aforementioned lack of rebounding, put a damper on their chances, though, and the Hawks tied it up in the third period, then raced out to a five-point cushion with a few minutes left to play.
The Knights finally started hitting a few of their shots, and they slowed the game down enough to draw a number of fouls in the final few minutes.
But they couldn’t hit the most crucial of the free throws they were given, and their rally ended with them still two points down.
There was some query as to the playing status of College Place center Joel Jameson, who was sent to the locker room in the Hawks’ previous game against Columbia-Burbank, but suited up and participated in full fashion against the Knights.
WIAA rules state that a player ejected for violent action will be suspended for an equivalent of 20 percent of his team’s season.
“Joel wasn’t ejected,” Jessup explained. “Columbia-Burbank was a hostile environment. He was called for a technical foul after a skirmish with a Columbia player, which gave him his fifth, and I sent him to the locker room because I was afraid he would be attacked by some of the fans after some of the things I heard.”
Jameson ended up leading the Hawks with 17 points, while Jackson Shumate added 12 more.
For the Knights, Jake Freedle led the team with 15 points, and Isaias Santellano tacked on 11.
The Hawks (3-2) begin conference play on Saturday, as they travel to Warden for a 7:30 p.m. game.
The Knights (3-2, 0-1) will play at the same time, as they will travel to Prescott for a non-conference game.
Knights 52, Hawks 54
COLLEGE PLACE (54) — Willis 3, Lyford 3, Case 2, Hamada 10, Hill 2, Sanchez 5, Shumate 12, Howard, Jameson 17, Durand, Perot. Totals 18-73 12-25 54.
WWVA (52) — Santellano 11, Freedle 15, Parks 4, Heredia 1, Pollard 9, Torres 2, Rittenbach 4, Vyhemeister, Clancy 6. Totals 20-56 8-17 52.
CP 13 13 12 16 — 54
WWVA 18 11 9 14 — 52
3-point field goals — CP 6 (Hamada 2), WWVA 4 (Freedle, Santellano 2). Fouls — CP 22, WWVA 17. Rebounds — CP 50, WWVA 35. Turnovers — CP 23, WWVA 23. Assists — CP 8, WWVA 15.