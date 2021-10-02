CHENEY — Brody Hartley finished first as Walla Walla High School cross country teams competed Saturday, Oct. 2, here at Fairways Golf Course in the fourth annual Battle for the 509.
Hartly led the Wa-Hi boys, who together placed 20th out of 35 teams, with Turner VanSlyke 106th among indivuals, Gabe Corum 127th, Dallin Flinders 134th, Om Nair 161st, Lincoln James 189th
"Brody ran a very smart race today," Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. "After the second mile, with 1,200 meters to go, Brody asserted himself and opened up a gap and closed out the win.
"Brody was patient and didn't force anything today. We have been racing quite a bit over the last few weeks, and didn't know how the legs would be today. Racing conservative and making it a second half race was the plan."
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls placed seventh as a team.
Sariah Hepworth led them with her 23rd place finish, Emmalyne Jimenez was 42nd, Macy Eggart 63rd, Stella Billingsley 68th, Claire Dorland 74th, Ava Nelson 93rd, and Abbey Groom 110th.
"Girls continue to do well this season as a team," Locati said. "They definitely had to battle heavy legs today. I was proud of them as they competed well. They are a tough group of girls. Both Emmalyne and Macy had solid second half races. It's important that we continue to move through people in the back half."
The Blue Devils have a "much needed" 10 days off from racing before returning to action Oct. 13 in Kennewick for an MCC league meet.
