WENATCHEE — Walla Walla High School junior Brody Hartly bested the boys 5-kilometer race, while Blue Devils boys and girls competed in the Wenatchee Invite here Saturday, Sept. 18.
Hartley took home an individual medal, beating the runnerup by 31 seconds with another 205 competitors in the dust, while the Wa-Hi boys placed 10th among 38 teams and the varsity girls were seventh.
"It was a little surprising as Brody took control quickly into the race," Wa-Hi coach Michael Locati said. "We didn't expect that to happen so early in the season, as he had to take some time off for some shin issues, but he ran a very smart and well paced race. This next week at our home meet and then on Saturday in Portland he will have his hands full. It will be a good test for him as he continues to build for the season."
The rest of the boys team included Turner VanSlyke placing 40th, Gabrial Corum 72nd, Dallin Flinders 90th, Lincoln James 92nd, and Liam Bergevin 98th.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devil girls were led by Emmalyne Jimenez placing 20th, Macy Eggart 33rd, Claire Dorland 39th, Stella Billingsley 42nd, Miriam Hutchins 62nd, and Abbey Groom 84th.
"Both teams are composed of almost entirely new runners," Wa-Hi coach Michael Locati said. "We have very little experience but I am excited about the effort we see in practice and how that will translate throughout the season. I was really proud of them all today in how they competed. This is a big step for many of them and they really went after it."
Wa-Hi will host its next meet Wednesday at Fort Walla Walla starting at 4 p.m.
